Ben Simmons had a field day against the Mavericks on Saturday, dropping 23 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds in the Sixers’ 112-110 win.

Simmons shot 10-15 from the field, including 4 rim-rattling dunks.

Big Ben also threw a number of incredible passes, including a crazy wrap-around dime in the first quarter (starting at 0:16):

