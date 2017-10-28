Ben Simmons had a field day against the Mavericks on Saturday, dropping 23 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds in the Sixers’ 112-110 win.
Simmons shot 10-15 from the field, including 4 rim-rattling dunks.
Ben Simmons posts 11 PTS, 3 REBS, & 3 ASTS for the @sixers in half number one!
Halftime in Dallas: PHI – 57 / @dallasmavs – 56 pic.twitter.com/2WcUPtPF9d
— NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017
It's too easy for Big Ben 💪🏽 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/tOXFQjko9O
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2017
Dario ➡️ Simmons 🙌🏽 (via @sixers) pic.twitter.com/ESdWl7KUWc
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 29, 2017
Simmons skies for the putback jam! pic.twitter.com/it9FAmtXcd
— NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 29, 2017
Big Ben also threw a number of incredible passes, including a crazy wrap-around dime in the first quarter (starting at 0:16):
RELATED:
Ben Simmons Records Triple-Double in Fourth NBA Game
Commentscomments powered by Disqus