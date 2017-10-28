Ben Simmons had a field day against the Mavericks on Saturday, dropping 23 points with 8 assists and 7 rebounds in the Sixers’ 112-110 win.

Simmons shot 10-15 from the field, including 4 rim-rattling dunks.

Ben Simmons posts 11 PTS, 3 REBS, & 3 ASTS for the @sixers in half number one! Halftime in Dallas: PHI – 57 / @dallasmavs – 56 pic.twitter.com/2WcUPtPF9d — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017

Simmons skies for the putback jam! pic.twitter.com/it9FAmtXcd — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) October 29, 2017

Big Ben also threw a number of incredible passes, including a crazy wrap-around dime in the first quarter (starting at 0:16):

