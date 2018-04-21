With 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists on Saturday, Ben Simmons became the fifth rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double in the playoffs. His effort led the Sixers to a 106-102 win over the Heat in a crucial Game 4. Philadelphia now leads the series 3-1 and can wrap things up at home on Tuesday.

Simmons, who added four steals to his stat line, scored nine points in the fourth quarter. Perhaps his biggest bucket of the game came on a dunk with just under a minute left. That put the Sixers up by three and answered a personal 5-0 spurt from Dwyane Wade.

Take a look at Simmons’ full highlights here: