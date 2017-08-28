Ben Simmons is “not worried about other rookies”—he’s aiming to be the best player in the NBA.

Simmons, 21, is fully-healed from a broken right foot that completely derailed his first year in the League.

The top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has designs on leading the Philadelphia Sixers back into the postseason.

Per ESPN:

“My goal is to be the best in the league,” he said. “I’m not worried about other rookies – I’m worried about the guys at the top, and that’s where I want to be.”

Simmons said if the stars aligned, the Sixers were primed to finally break their six-year playoffs drought.

“Physically I feel really good, [I am] ready to play and get the season started,” he said. “I’ve just got to go out and work hard … and if everyone in the team does the same thing, I think we can do great things.

“Our goal is to get there [the playoffs] and win. We don’t doubt each other, as long as we work hard we might [be able to].

“Joel [Embiid] is doing well – I actually worked out with him before I came to Australia so I know he’s been working hard every day.

“We have a great young team … I think we can do some great things, I’m looking forward to heading back to Philly.”