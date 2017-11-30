Sixers rookie Ben Simmons‘ weakness from the free-throw line was exposed when the Wizards deployed a “Hack-a-Ben” strategy late in the game on Wednesday.

Washington sent Simmons to the line an NBA-record 24 times in the fourth quarter. He made just 12.

After the Sixers’ 118-113 win, Simmons vowed that “Hack-a-Ben” won’t “happen for that much longer.”

Were you glad your coach kept you in? Simmons: “Yeah, of course. I mean, I never want to come out of a situation like that. He knows my mentality. I’m not scared to take the free throws.” Did you think he was going to take you out? Simmons: “No.” What can you learn from going through “Hack-a-Ben”? Simmons: “It’s not going to happen for that much longer. You know I’m going to knock them down.”

