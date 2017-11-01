Ben Simmons is averaging 18.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists through his first seven games, but the Sixers’ rookie is far from satisfied.

Simmons, 21, says he thought he’d be playing better, and that he needs to “pick it up.”

The 6-foot-10, 240-pounder has wowed teammates and opponents with his quick start.

Per Philly.com:

“Everyone knew he was going to be good, but he’s way better than expected,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after Saturday’s 112-110 loss to the Sixers. “Some of the plays, just amazing stuff — the follow dunk, some of the passes. “He’s not a great shooter, but compensates well with movement, driving the ball, posting up, things like that.” Simmons finished with a career-high 23 points to go with eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and one blocked shot Saturday night. “I thought I’d be playing better, honestly,” Simmons said. “I need to pick it up. It’s awesome [being in the NBA]. I wouldn’t want to do anything else. I love what I do. I’m just grateful to be here, just got to keep working.”

