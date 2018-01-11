Ben Simmons has no doubt that he’s the NBA’s top rookie.

Simmons is already looking past rookie accolades, and aiming to become an All-Star.

The 21-year-old is putting up averages of 16.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game for the Philadelphia Sixers.

Per Omnisport:

“I want to be an All-Star honestly so if I’m an All-Star, I’d feel like rookie of the year,” Simmons said ahead of Philadelphia’s clash with the Boston Celtics in London on Thursday. “I don’t really look into that too much. I know I’m the best rookie in the league.” “That would be amazing,” Simmons continued when asked about making the All-Star team. “I honestly don’t know what I’d say about that but it would just be amazing. I’d just be blessed.” Asked who he would like to play with in the All-Star game, the Australian guard said: “Probably LeBron, that’d be cool. It’s just been a dream to play in the NBA. As soon as I had the opportunity I was going to take it.”

