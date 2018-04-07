Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz Visit Meek Mill In Prison

by April 07, 2018
1,023

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin arranged for rookies Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz to go visit rapper Meek Mill in prison, according to a TMZ report:

One source with knowledge of the situation tells us … “the conversation was very positive and Meek’s spirits are still high. He is also proud of the 76ers.”

Meek also dished out some “words of wisdom” for the guys.

Rubin apparently organized the meeting to give the two young point guards some added motivation ahead of the NBA playoffs.

Meek, a south Philadelphia native, is a big Sixers fan and used to attend games before being sentenced to two to four years in prison in November 2017 for violating parole. The District Attorney’s Office stated in March that there  “is a strong showing of likelihood” that Meek’s conviction will be reversed.

RELATED
Ben Simmons And LeBron James Post Triple-Doubles In A Philly Thriller

   
