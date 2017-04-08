Ben Simmons was listed at 6-10 heading into the 2016 Draft, and now the 20-year-old says he’s grown nearly 2 inches since June.

Former Sixer and current team ambassador World B. Free first noted that Simmons may have grown during last week’s Sixers-Cavs game.

“It seems like Ben Simmons grew about another two inches since he’s been here,” Free said during a 94WIP Sportsradio broadcast. “I told him that the other day, I said, Ben, you look like you’ve grown another two inches since you’ve been here.”

Sixers reporter Jon Johnson followed up directly with Simmons, who confirmed Free’s assessment.

Simmons has been rehabbing from a Jones fracture in his right foot, and is on pace to make his NBA debut at the beginning of next season.

RELATED:
Ben Simmons Out for the Season