Ben Simmons was listed at 6-10 heading into the 2016 Draft, and now the 20-year-old says he’s grown nearly 2 inches since June.

Former Sixer and current team ambassador World B. Free first noted that Simmons may have grown during last week’s Sixers-Cavs game.

“It seems like Ben Simmons grew about another two inches since he’s been here,” Free said during a 94WIP Sportsradio broadcast. “I told him that the other day, I said, Ben, you look like you’ve grown another two inches since you’ve been here.”

Sixers reporter Jon Johnson followed up directly with Simmons, who confirmed Free’s assessment.

Can confirm Ben Simmons is just under 7'. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) April 6, 2017

@WalkWithLyle Spoke to him — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) April 7, 2017

Simmons has been rehabbing from a Jones fracture in his right foot, and is on pace to make his NBA debut at the beginning of next season.

