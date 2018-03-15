Ben Simmons Passes Magic Johnson for Second-Most Rookie Triple-Doubles

Ben Simmons recorded his second straight triple-double to bring his season total to eight, the second-highest number for a rookie in NBA history.
by March 15, 2018
216

Ben Simmons amassed 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists en route to a 118-110 win over the New York Knicks Thursday night, bringing his season triple-double count up to eight–the second-highest in NBA history for a rookie.

The triple-double was Simmons’ second in as many games as he tied Magic Johnson’s mark with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday.

Oscar Robertson holds the record for most triple-doubles in a season with 26 back in the 1960-61 season.

Simmons also recorded his 500th career assist during the contest.

Simmons, a frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award, entered the night averaging 16.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: LeBron, Westbrook and Ben Simmons Hit Triple-Double Milestones

2 days ago
1,681
Anthony Davis
NBA

Post Up: Streaks Everywhere

1 week ago
1,106
NBA

Steve Clifford On Ben Simmons: ‘He Reminds Me Of A Young LeBron’

2 weeks ago
1,058
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Hate Guarding’ Markelle Fultz In Practice Because He’s So Good

3 weeks ago
27,453
joel embiid ben simmons all-star
NBA

Joel Embiid Expects Ben Simmons To Be An All-Star Next Season

3 weeks ago
2,402
NBA

Ben Simmons: ‘I Don’t Really Know What an All-Star is Anymore’

1 month ago
2,330

TRENDING


Most Recent

Ben Simmons Passes Magic Johnson for Second-Most Rookie Triple-Doubles

46 mins ago
216

Pelicans Owner Tom Benson Dies at 90

3 hours ago
95
kawhi leonard spurs practicing

Spurs Players Say Kawhi Leonard Still Not Practicing With Team

6 hours ago
419

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Not No Sixth Man’

6 hours ago
1,940
damian lillard lebron james appreciated

LeBron James on Damian Lillard: ‘I’ll Show You How Appreciated He’ll Be’

7 hours ago
2,335