Ben Simmons says he’ll suit up for the Aussie Boomers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Simmons, 21, was born in Melbourne, and says “Australian basketball is going in the right direction.”
The star rookie is averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Philadelphia Sixers.
Per Wide World of Sports:
Simmons, a Melbourne-born, Newcastle-raised 21-year-old who is a dual citizen of the Australia and the United States through his American father, says he is looking forward to donning the green-and-gold in Japan.
“I definitely want to play for the Boomers. I’ve told a lot of my guys and my coaches that I’ll definitely be wanting to play,” Simmons told Wide World of Sports at the launch of Call of Duty: WWII.
“It’s going to be a great team. A very young, quick team. I think the future of Australian basketball is going in the right direction.”
