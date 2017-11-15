Ben Simmons says he’ll suit up for the Aussie Boomers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Simmons, 21, was born in Melbourne, and says “Australian basketball is going in the right direction.”

The star rookie is averaging 17.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Philadelphia Sixers.

