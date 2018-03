Ben Simmons has already passed Magic Johnson for the second-most triple-doubles as a rookie and he hit another milestone Saturday night, becoming the second rookie to ever reach double-digit triple-doubles as he finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in a 120-108 win over Minnesota.

Simmons is averaging 12.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in just 30.4 minutes per contest over his last seven–the 76ers are 6-1 during that span.