It appears more and more unlikely that Ben Simmons will get on the court for the Philadelphia Sixers this season.

Head coach Brett Brown says that the top overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, who broke his right foot on the last day of training camp, is nowhere close to five-on-five action.

The Sixers are being understandably taking extra caution with the 20-year-old.

Per the Philly Inquirer: