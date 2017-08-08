Ben Simmons says he’ll be a “scary sight” in 2017-18.

In an Instagram intended to give Sixers fans even more reason to be hyped about their team’s future, Simmons wrote that he is “ready to grab this up coming season by the throat.”

The 21-year-old’s rookie campaign was cut short by a nagging right foot injury:

“Roughly a year since I arrived in Philly and some think I’ve stayed the same. I’ve had a year to learn, experience and develop my game to the point where I’m ready grab this up coming season by the throat. “Looking back now I would have killed the old me on the court. Philly, it’s going to be a scary sight. Let’s go!”

