Joel Embiid inked a five-year, $148 million contract extension, and Sixers teammate Ben Simmons says the big fella is worth every penny.

Simmons doesn’t think that Embiid has any serious competition at his position in the NBA.

Ben Simmons reacts to Joel Embiid contract news: pic.twitter.com/tKZ84wRyas — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 9, 2017

Embiid, 23, has suited up in just 31 games since being picked third overal in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Per Philly.com: