Joel Embiid inked a five-year, $148 million contract extension, and Sixers teammate Ben Simmons says the big fella is worth every penny.
Simmons doesn’t think that Embiid has any serious competition at his position in the NBA.
Ben Simmons reacts to Joel Embiid contract news: pic.twitter.com/tKZ84wRyas
— Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) October 9, 2017
Embiid, 23, has suited up in just 31 games since being picked third overal in the 2014 NBA Draft.
Per Philly.com:
“I don’t know what to say about that,” Sixers point guard Ben Simmons of Embiid’s contract. “What is it, $150 something? Five years? You are set. …
“I hope he does [get $178 million], because that would means that he’s killing. I can’t wait for him to start playing with us.”
Simmons was asked by a reporter why Embiid deserves all that money.
The first overall draft pick in 2016 chuckled before responding, “Have you seen him play? He’s a beast. I can’t name one person that can stop him. Honestly, there’s nobody that can compete with him at his position. No one.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus