The Philadelphia Sixers announced Friday that rookie Ben Simmons will not suit up this season.
The top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft broke his right foot on the final day of training camp, and a scan revealed that it hasn’t fully healed.
#Sixers B Colangelo on Simmons: 'Unfortunately, Ben is going to sit out. That's the bad news. The good news is 1 day he'll put on a uniform.
— Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) February 24, 2017
Bryan Colangelo says the Sixers "will talk about" having Ben Simmons a part of the Sixers' summer league contingent.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017
Simmons, 20, was originally expected to return to action in three months.
Per the Philly Inquirer:
The scan on his right foot the first overall pick had on Thursday at the Hospital of Special Surgery in New York showed that his foot still has not finally healed. That’s why he is unable to make his debut this season.
The point guard suffered a Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on Sept. 30, the final day of training camp. The doctor’s visit revealed an inside portion of the bone wasn’t fully mended together, according to sources.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus