The Philadelphia Sixers announced Friday that rookie Ben Simmons will not suit up this season.

The top pick in the 2016 NBA Draft broke his right foot on the final day of training camp, and a scan revealed that it hasn’t fully healed.

#Sixers B Colangelo on Simmons: 'Unfortunately, Ben is going to sit out. That's the bad news. The good news is 1 day he'll put on a uniform. — Tom Moore (@tmoore76ers) February 24, 2017

Bryan Colangelo says the Sixers "will talk about" having Ben Simmons a part of the Sixers' summer league contingent. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) February 24, 2017

Simmons, 20, was originally expected to return to action in three months.

Per the Philly Inquirer: