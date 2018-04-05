Ben Simmons Wants Rookie of the Year for Joel Embiid and Dario Saric

Ben Simmons is gunning for the Rookie of the Year award with Sixers teammates Joel Embiid and Dario Saric in mind.

Simmons wants to avenge the snub two big fellas faced in their own rookie campaigns last year.

Both Joel Embiid and Dario Saric were snubbed for Rookie of the Year last season. Ben Simmons is out to avenge them this year. (@JCameratoNBCS)https://t.co/6CjSjMeTiD — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 4, 2018

The 21-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for a Philly squad that’s won 12 in a row, and postseason-bound for the first time since 2012.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia: