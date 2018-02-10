Best NBA Kicks of February 2018

February is usually a big month for NBA Kicks. Everybody pulls out all their best heat for All-Star Weekend. Kyrie Irving officially debuted the Nike Core shoe at All-Star practice while LeBron James brought out the Nike LeBron 15 Low for the first time, which is one of the many remixes that the LeBron 15 has received this season. Stephen Curry unveiled a pink version of the Under Armour Curry 4 and the Nike Kobe 1 Protro was everywhere, popping up in multiple different colorways on the feets of DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetkounmpo.

James Harden and Jaylen Brown made waves at All-Star when the “Vision” adidas Harden Vol. 2 and a mismatched pair of adidas T-Mac 3s respectively made their way to the hardwood. And Nick Young showed out after ASW by playing in the adidas Yeezy 500 at Madison Square Garden.

Jimmy Butler stole the show this month, though. Besides playing in the “BHM” Air Jordan III and the “Quai 54” Air Jordan V, Butler made a neckbreaking return to Chicago. The former Bull visited his old team and played in the “Eminem” Air Jordan IV, an extremely rare and pricy silhouette. The friends-and-family colorway has sold for up to $20,000. Butler went for 38 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the “Eminem” joints.

Lance Stephenson and Montrezl Harrell brought fire and PJ Tucker continued to flex with multiple rare pairs.

Under Armour athletes like Dennis Smith Jr and Patty Mills wore special-edition Black History Month colorways. And Karl-Anthony Towns continued to hoop in custom Nike Hyperdunk colorways, including a “DragonBall Z” pair.

And finally, Dwyane Wade used his WoW6s to pay tribute to Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, who was buried in Wade’s jersey.

Dwyane Wade's tribute to Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver. It's #BiggerThanBasketball. pic.twitter.com/egOskdqdLP — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 28, 2018

Scroll down below to see the best NBA kicks from February.