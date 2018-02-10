Best NBA Kicks of February 2018

by February 28, 2018
427

February is usually a big month for NBA Kicks. Everybody pulls out all their best heat for All-Star Weekend. Kyrie Irving officially debuted the Nike Core shoe at All-Star practice while LeBron James brought out the Nike LeBron 15 Low for the first time, which is one of the many remixes that the LeBron 15 has received this season. Stephen Curry unveiled a pink version of the Under Armour Curry 4 and the Nike Kobe 1 Protro was everywhere, popping up in multiple different colorways on the feets of DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker and Giannis Antetkounmpo.

James Harden and Jaylen Brown made waves at All-Star when the “Vision” adidas Harden Vol. 2 and a mismatched pair of adidas T-Mac 3s respectively made their way to the hardwood. And Nick Young showed out after ASW by playing in the adidas Yeezy 500 at Madison Square Garden.

Jimmy Butler stole the show this month, though. Besides playing in the “BHM” Air Jordan III and the “Quai 54” Air Jordan V, Butler made a neckbreaking return to Chicago. The former Bull visited his old team and played in the “Eminem” Air Jordan IV, an extremely rare and pricy silhouette. The friends-and-family colorway has sold for up to $20,000. Butler went for 38 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in the “Eminem” joints.

Lance Stephenson and Montrezl Harrell brought fire and PJ Tucker continued to flex with multiple rare pairs.

PJ Tucker in the "JTH" Air Jordan III.

Under Armour athletes like Dennis Smith Jr and Patty Mills wore special-edition Black History Month colorways. And Karl-Anthony Towns continued to hoop in custom Nike Hyperdunk colorways, including a “DragonBall Z” pair.

And finally, Dwyane Wade used his WoW6s to pay tribute to Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver, who was buried in Wade’s jersey.

Scroll down below to see the best NBA kicks from February.

 

Kyrie Irving: Nike Core

Paul George: Nike PG2

Nick Young: adidas Yeezy 500

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15

Trey Lyles: Nike Air Zoom Generation

Markieff Morris: Nike Foamposite One

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 10

Dwyane Wade: Way of Wade 6

Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo 1.5 “CNY”

Trey Lyles: Nike LeBron 15 “HWC”

Lonzo Ball: Big Baller Brand ZO2

Rudy Gay: Air Jordan XI “Concord”

Montrezl Harrell: Nike LeBron 10

Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 1 Protro

LeBron James: Kith Nike LeBron 15

James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 2

Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 Low

Kyrie Irving: Nike Core

Devin Booker: Nike Kobe 1 Protro

Klay Thompson: Anta KT3

Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe AD Mid

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 1 Protro

Jaylen Brown: adidas T-Mac 3

Jamal Crawford: adidas Dame 4

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017

PJ Tucker: Air Jordan III “Legends of the Summer”

Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII

Jeff Teague: Nike Air Zoom Generation

Patty Mills: Under Armour Heatseeker

Jrue Holiday: Nike Hyperdunk Off-White

CJ McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 6

Dennis Smith Jr: Under Armour Heatseeker “BHM”

Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4

Lonzo Ball: Big Baller Brand ZO2

De’Aaron Fox: Air Jordan XII

Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan IV “Eminem”

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “Primetime”

Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe 6

Kyle Kuzma: Air Jordan III

PJ Tucker: Air Jordan IX Low

Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan V

Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan V

Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XII

DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 11

Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan III

Kelly Oubre: adidas Harden Vol. 1

LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15 “Primetime”

TRENDING