Ice Cube and the BIG3 took out a full-page ad in Tuesday’s New York Times urging President Donald Trump to defend American athletes during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar:

Last week, TMZ Sports reported that the BIG3 filed a $1.2 billion lawsuit against Qatari investors for failing to pay the money they owe the League. Ice Cube says the Qataris made threats to co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz: “You don’t know who I know in L.A. and what they’re capable of. You should think of your safety and the safety of you and your family.”

According to Richard Morgan of the New York Post, the investors have only put up one-third of the expected $20.5 million commitment to the BIG3.

