BIG3 Takes Out New York Times Ad Urging Trump To Defend American Athletes

by April 10, 2018
820

Ice Cube and the BIG3 took out a full-page ad in Tuesday’s New York Times urging President Donald Trump to defend American athletes during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar:

Last week, TMZ Sports reported that the BIG3 filed a $1.2 billion lawsuit against Qatari investors for failing to pay the money they owe the League. Ice Cube says the Qataris made threats to co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz: “You don’t know who I know in L.A. and what they’re capable of. You should think of your safety and the safety of you and your family.”

According to Richard Morgan of the New York Post, the investors have only put up one-third of the expected $20.5 million commitment to the BIG3.

RELATED
Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

2 weeks ago
1,736
NBA

Report: Amar’e Stoudemire To Join BIG3 League

2 months ago
704
LeBron James, Ice Cube
NBA

LeBron James, Ice Cube and James Corden do Carpool Karaoke

5 months ago
359
NBA

Charles Oakley Doesn’t Want Lamar Odom on BIG3 Team

8 months ago
92
charles oakley al harrington big3
NBA

Charles Oakley Levels Al Harrington in BIG3 Debut

8 months ago
75
NBA

Stephen Jackson: BIG3 Players ‘Could Beat’ NBA Team

9 months ago
37

TRENDING


Most Recent
donovan mitchell draymond green rookie of the year

Draymond Green Picks Donovan Mitchell For Rookie of the Year

11 mins ago
164
carmelo anthony russell westbrook steal rebounds

Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

48 mins ago
1,067
richard jefferson ben simmons donovan mitchell

Richard Jefferson: Ben Simmons Isn’t A ‘True Rookie’

2 hours ago
4,244

From East Chicago to the NBA: E’Twaun Moore’s Inspirational Story

3 hours ago
922
derrick rose tom thibodeau mvp

Derrick Rose: Tom Thibodeau Didn’t Compliment Me on MVP Award

3 hours ago
4,174