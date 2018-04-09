Birthday Boy Allen Crabbe Joins Elite Club in 41-Point Outing

by April 09, 2018
60

Allen Crabbe heated up early on against the Chicago Bulls Monday night and that flame never dwindled as the birthday boy dropped a career-high 41 on 12-for-15 (8-for-11 from behind the arc) shooting from the field. The ridiculously efficient night led the Nets to their first three-game winning streak of the year as Brooklyn downed Chicago 114-105. Crabbe has averaged 28.7 points per game with 18 made 3’s over that span.

Crabbe’s performance put him in an elite bunch: he became the 10th player in NBA history to score at least 40 points on 15 field goal attempts or less, and was the first to do so since Alonzo Mourning in 2000, per Basketball Reference. 

“It’s my birthday, too. It feels good, man. I came out, man, just wanted to have a good one. Last one at Barclays and wanted to give the fans a good game, wanted to come out and win … My teammates came out and found stuff in the flow of the offense … I’m excited, man. I’m glad we got the win, too, so it’s a great birthday.”

Brooklyn nightlife watch out, the Nets are coming.

