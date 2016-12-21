The LA Clippers announced Tuesday that Blake Griffin underwent minor right knee surgery to remove loose bodies from the joint.
The five-time All-Star is expected to miss the next four-to-six weeks.
Griffin, 27, has put up averages of 21.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 26 games this season.
Per the LA Times:
If Griffin, who leads the team in scoring (21 points per game) is out the maximum amount of time the Clippers listed, he would miss 20 games.
The Clippers went 30-15 last season when Griffin was out recovering from a partially torn left quadriceps tendon injury and broken right hand.
“It’s always tough when your best player goes down. But you just have to find a way to [win],” Clippers guard Austin Rivers said earlier Tuesday at the team’s shoot-around. “We’re not going to change the way we play. I would imagine we’ll be up and down more. We’ll go at a faster pace just because we don’t have that post presence of throwing it in, kind of watching him do his thing. Without him in the rotation right now, I would imagine we would get the ball up a lot more, just try to run the floor a little bit.”
