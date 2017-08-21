According to Blake Griffin‘s crystal ball, LeBron James is more likely to relocate to New York than he is to play for either the Lakers or Clippers.
Griffin thinks “something’s brewing” with LeBron and his people.
James will be an unrestricted free agent next summer, and is widely expected to bolt from Cleveland.
Per the NY Post (via the View from the Cheap Seats podcast):
“Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A. period,” Griffin said.
“Listen, again, I have no idea [laughs]. I think something is brewing with him and his group of guys. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think something’s brewing and they’re going to try to make that work.
“I could see him going to New York before L.A. I still think, when you go to the Garden, it’s a completely different feeling. The energy, there seems like there’s just a consistent buzz the entire game. … Even last year when you go play them, it’s still there.”
