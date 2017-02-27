Blake Griffin erupted for a season-high 43 points Sunday night, leading the LA Clippers to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.
Chris Paul was also briliant in his second game back from a thumb injury—he finished with 15 points, 17 assists, nine rebounds and zero turnovers in 41 minutes.
Griffin also chipped in 10 rebounds and five assists.
Per the AP:
“He’s played like he’s on a mission,” teammate J.J. Redick said. “I don’t know what that mission is, but he’s been dominant. That’s as good as I’ve seen him play.”
Charlotte overcame a 17-point deficit to force overtime. With his team down by five with 48.2 seconds left in regulation, (Kemba) Walker hit a 3 and then added two free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining to tie it. Paul missed a 15-foot fallaway at the buzzer.
Charlotte was playing on back-to-back nights, having defeated the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday. Despite their effort, the undersized Hornets could not stop Griffin. […] “He’s a monster,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said. “He’s so skilled and smart, and he’s the perfect player.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus