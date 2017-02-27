Blake Griffin erupted for a season-high 43 points Sunday night, leading the LA Clippers to a 124-121 overtime win against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Chris Paul was also briliant in his second game back from a thumb injury—he finished with 15 points, 17 assists, nine rebounds and zero turnovers in 41 minutes.

Griffin also chipped in 10 rebounds and five assists.

