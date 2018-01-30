Blake Griffin signed a five-year $173 million contract extension with the Clippers this summer.

And just seven months later, he is bound for Detroit.

On Monday, Los Angeles agreed to deal the face of their franchise to the Pistons in a blockbuster deal that also featured Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, and multiple picks.

The former first overall selection in the 2009 draft, Griffin has been with the Clips his entire career. He posted a response to the trade news on Twitter:

