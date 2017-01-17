The 1992 classic film, White Men Can’t Jump, is reportedly getting a remake.
The new film will be developed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, with a production assist from L.A. Clippers forward Blake Griffin and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil.
More from the Hollywood Reporter:
Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC’s acclaimed comedy Black-ish, is teaming with Blake Griffin of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and Ryan Kalil of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers to develop a remake of the 1992 sports comedy for 20th Century Fox.
Barris will write the script for the project, which falls under his overall film deal with Fox that he signed in September. Barris also will act as a producer.
Griffin and Kalil are producing via their Mortal Media banner, along with their partner Noah Weinstein.
