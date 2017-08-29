Blazers president Neil Olshey has reportedly agreed to an extension that will keep him in Portland through 2021, according to ESPN.

Sources: Portland President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey has agreed to extension that’ll keep him under contract through 2021. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2017

Olshey drafted Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum and orchestrated the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge. From ESPN:

Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey has agreed to an extension that will keep him under contract through 2021, league sources told ESPN. The Blazers plan to exercise the two option years on Olshey’s current contract — guaranteeing his deal for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons — and the sides negotiated an additional year extension through the 2020-21 season, league sources said.

RELATED:

Blazers GM Says Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum Are ‘Untradable’