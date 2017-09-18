The Golden State Warriors’ new alternate jerseys pay homage to Oakland–their current home, which they’ll be fleeing for San Francisco in a few years—something the Portland Trail Blazers mocked on Twitter.
Damian Lillard is “more Oakland” than the reigning NBA champs according to the Blazers.
.@Dame_Lillard is more Oakland than a team that's moving to SF. https://t.co/ewVmCp0F9v
— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 17, 2017
Dame, meanwhile, gave the Dubs’ new duds a back-handed compliment.
Better than the bridge … https://t.co/beUWS1TDIn
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 14, 2017
Per CSN Bay Area:
Lillard grew up in Oakland where he starred at Oakland High School and earned a scholarship to play at Weber State University.
Starting in the 2019-20 season, the Warriors are set to play in San Francisco at the Chase Center. The Warriors started as a franchise in Philadelphia from 1946-1962 before moving to San Francisco from 1962-1971.
Ever since the 1971 season, the Warriors’ home has been Oakland.
