The Golden State Warriors’ new alternate jerseys pay homage to Oakland–their current home, which they’ll be fleeing for San Francisco in a few years—something the Portland Trail Blazers mocked on Twitter.

Damian Lillard is “more Oakland” than the reigning NBA champs according to the Blazers.

.@Dame_Lillard is more Oakland than a team that's moving to SF. https://t.co/ewVmCp0F9v — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) September 17, 2017

Dame, meanwhile, gave the Dubs’ new duds a back-handed compliment.

Better than the bridge … https://t.co/beUWS1TDIn — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 14, 2017

Per CSN Bay Area: