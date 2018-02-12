Bobby Portis Says Claims Of Dirty Play Are ‘Foolish’

Bulls forward Bobby Portis says Jodie Meeks is “foolish” for claiming that Portis made a dirty play against Tomas Satoransky.

Portis was called for a flagrant 2 late in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ 90-101 loss to the Wizards on Saturday.

Following the game, Meeks said that Portis tried to take Satoransky out.

“If you can’t get there, let him go, don’t try to take him out,” Meeks said. “Obviously, not everybody abides by those rules.”

Wizards guard Jodie Meeks on Bobby Portis' flagrant-2 in which Tomas Satoransky was hurt: “If a guy has a clear lane to the basket, if you can’t get there, let him go, don’t try to take him out. Obviously, not everybody abides by those rules.” — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) February 11, 2018

Late Sunday, Portis took to twitter to respond to Meeks, calling him “foolish” and saying, “Anybody watching the vid know I went for the ball.”

.@Jmeeks20 bruh shut up. You sound foolish. Anybody watching the vid know I went for the ball. https://t.co/ffb7LA1y3k — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 11, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Nikola Mirotic Would Find It ‘Difficult’ To Co-Exist with Bobby Portis