Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

On Saturday, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shot down any remaining hope of a Gordon Hayward return this season.

Stevens told reporters very clearly that Hayward is “not playing this year” and that he’s a “super long way away from even being in a 1-on-0 workout where he’s cutting,” via ESPN‘s Chris Forsberg:

Brad Stevens with his most definitive “he’s not playing this year” in regard to Gordon Hayward at shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/HxBr69ssXj — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 3, 2018

Hayward, who fractured his ankle on opening night, released a video on Friday revealing the progress he’s made.

