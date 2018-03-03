Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

by March 03, 2018
188

On Saturday, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shot down any remaining hope of a Gordon Hayward return this season.

Stevens told reporters very clearly that Hayward is “not playing this year” and that he’s a “super long way away from even being in a 1-on-0 workout where he’s cutting,”  via ESPN‘s Chris Forsberg:

Hayward, who fractured his ankle on opening night, released a video on Friday revealing the progress he’s made.

RELATED
Gordon Hayward Watches Paul George Highlights For Daily Motivation

  
You Might Also Like
gordon hayward training video jump shot
NBA

Gordon Hayward Cleared To Take Jump Shots in New Training Video

1 day ago
1,187
NBA

Kyrie Irving Wants the NBA to Look at Zaza Pachulia’s Actions

1 day ago
3,471
NBA

Kyrie Irving Calls Out Zaza Pachulia for Dirty Play

5 days ago
4,401
NBA

Marcus Smart: Hand Injury Could Have Ended Season

1 week ago
752
kyrie irving lebron james teammates
NBA

Kyrie Irving On Playing With LeBron James Again: ‘Anything Can Happen’

2 weeks ago
3,685
NBA

Irving After Latest Celtics Loss: ‘You Gotta Want It. I Know I Want That Motherf***er’

2 weeks ago
4,049

TRENDING


Most Recent

DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Struggles With Mental Health

52 mins ago
533

Brad Stevens On Gordon Hayward: ‘He’s Not Playing This Year’

2 hours ago
188

JR Smith Addresses Soup Incident That Led To Suspension

2 hours ago
1,476

Michael Porter Jr. Targeting Return For SEC Tournament

4 hours ago
155

Kevin Durant Gives Game Worn Jersey To Quavo

4 hours ago
437