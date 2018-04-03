Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward ‘Long, Long Way Away’

Yes, Brad Stevens has seen the video of Gordon Hayward jogging for the first time since his horrific Opening Night leg injury, but the Boston Celtics’ head coach wants to temper everyone’s expectations.

Stevens says Hayward remains a “long, long away” from suiting up again.

Stevens allowed that it’s a “big deal” Hayward is now running, and hinted that he might begin traveling with his teammates.

Per the Boston Herald: