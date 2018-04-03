Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward ‘Long, Long Way Away’

by April 03, 2018
564

Yes, Brad Stevens has seen the video of Gordon Hayward jogging for the first time since his horrific Opening Night leg injury, but the Boston Celtics’ head coach wants to temper everyone’s expectations.

Stevens says Hayward remains a “long, long away” from suiting up again.

Stevens allowed that it’s a “big deal” Hayward is now running, and hinted that he might begin traveling with his teammates.

Per the Boston Herald:

“I saw that video,” said coach Brad Stevens before the Celtics went through practice then flew to Milwaukee for Tuesday’s game. “It’s pretty slow running. I was up there watching it the other morning when they did that.

“The next step of his progression is once every three days he gets on the court and does that. So as you can see it was about 20 percent speed, nothing lateral, no jumping. So a long, long way away.”

In terms of the significance of this development, Stevens said, “I think every day where he can accomplish something new is a big deal. He’s in here six days a week. He gets one off day a week where he gets to rest it and still gets treatment on it and everything else. But everything else, he gets those small accomplishments, and those are a big deal when you’re rehabbing.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Gordon Hayward Runs For First Time Since Ankle Injury

1 day ago
554
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Returns As Wizards Clinch Playoff Berth

3 days ago
1,130
NBA

Ray Allen Discusses Relationship With Former Boston Celtics Teammates

5 days ago
1,940
NBA

Post Up: Jaylen Brown Beats The Jazz At The Buzzer

6 days ago
904
NBA

Jaylen Brown Knows The Secret To Success In The NBA

6 days ago
6,492
NBA

Xavier Silas Becomes First Player To Be Signed To NBA Contract From BIG3

1 week ago
1,675

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Donte DiVincenzo ‘Made Himself A Lot Of Money’ In Championship

29 mins ago
529

Quincy Acy, Andre Drummond Fined For Roles In Altercation

1 hour ago
134
nerlens noel thabo sefolosha suspended

Noel, Sefolosha Suspended 5 Games For Violating Anti-Drug Program

1 hour ago
189

Stephen Curry: James Harden ‘Leader in the Clubhouse’ for MVP

1 hour ago
145

Zach LaVine: ‘I’m Not Going To Stop’ Until I’m ‘An Elite Player’...

2 hours ago
276