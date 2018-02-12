Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: ‘My Mindset Is He’s Not Coming Back’

by Alex Squadron February 12, 2018

While Celtics forward Gordon Hayward hasn’t officially ruled out coming back this season, coach Brad Stevens told Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Mannix on the Dan Patrick Show that a return has “never really been a consideration” and the two have never discussed that possibility:

It’s a long, long journey back. There’s no way to rush that. You just have to do it step by step, day by day. I’ve never considered or planned for the idea.

Hayward, 27, suffered a gruesome ankle injury on opening night. Last year, he averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, earning All-Star honors for the first time.

RELATED
Danny Ainge: Gordon Hayward’s Rehab This Month ‘Will Tell A Lot’

  
