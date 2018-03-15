Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

by March 15, 2018
385

Marcus Smart may or may not suit up again this season due to a torn tendon in his right thumb, according to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Smart is expected to make a decision about how to treat the injury next week.

The 24-year-old has put up averages of 10.2 points and 4.8 assists through 54 games for Boston this season.

Per ESPN:

“[Smart will] go talk to another doc about what his chances are of playing without further injury, and also if he needs surgery or not, and what the recovery time would be,” Stevens said before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. “After all that information is gathered, he’ll make a decision [next week], along with all of us, about the rest of the year.”

Earlier in the day, during his weekly appearance on Boston sports radio 98.5 the SportsHub, Stevens admitted that there is the possibility that Smart could be out the rest of the season but said it was too early to know any timeline.

“There could be a slight chance that he’s back sooner rather than later, but I’d say that it’s not going to be any time too soon,” Stevens told the “Zolak & Bertrand” show. “And there’s a chance that he would not be back.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Extra Basketball

9 hours ago
342
NBA

Report: Marcus Smart Out Indefinitely With Torn Tendon In Right Thumb

3 days ago
374
daniel theis meniscus
NBA

Daniel Theis Out For Season With Torn Meniscus

3 days ago
289
ray allen rajon rondo
NBA

Ray Allen: Rajon Rondo Claimed He Carried Celtics To Championship

3 days ago
3,998
NBA

Kyrie Irving to Give ‘Aching’ Left Knee an Extended Rest

3 days ago
503
gordon hayward celtics return
NBA

Gordon Hayward Still Hopes To Return To Celtics This Season

6 days ago
931

TRENDING


Most Recent

Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle Downplay Fiery Exchange

2 hours ago
933

Damian Lillard Says He’s Playing at Highest Level of His Career

2 hours ago
130

Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

3 hours ago
385

Kristaps Porzingis: ‘I’m Going to Come Back Better and Stronger’

3 hours ago
165

Post Up: Extra Basketball

9 hours ago
342