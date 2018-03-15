Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

Marcus Smart may or may not suit up again this season due to a torn tendon in his right thumb, according to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
Smart is expected to make a decision about how to treat the injury next week.
"There could be a slight chance that he's back sooner rather than later, but I'd say that it's not going to be any time too soon. And there's a chance that he would not be back.”https://t.co/Sa6mBqbe3o
— Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 14, 2018
The 24-year-old has put up averages of 10.2 points and 4.8 assists through 54 games for Boston this season.
Per ESPN:
“[Smart will] go talk to another doc about what his chances are of playing without further injury, and also if he needs surgery or not, and what the recovery time would be,” Stevens said before Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. “After all that information is gathered, he’ll make a decision [next week], along with all of us, about the rest of the year.”
Earlier in the day, during his weekly appearance on Boston sports radio 98.5 the SportsHub, Stevens admitted that there is the possibility that Smart could be out the rest of the season but said it was too early to know any timeline.
“There could be a slight chance that he’s back sooner rather than later, but I’d say that it’s not going to be any time too soon,” Stevens told the “Zolak & Bertrand” show. “And there’s a chance that he would not be back.”