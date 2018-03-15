Brad Stevens: Marcus Smart Could Be Done for the Season

Marcus Smart may or may not suit up again this season due to a torn tendon in his right thumb, according to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Smart is expected to make a decision about how to treat the injury next week.

"There could be a slight chance that he's back sooner rather than later, but I'd say that it's not going to be any time too soon. And there's a chance that he would not be back.”https://t.co/Sa6mBqbe3o — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 14, 2018

The 24-year-old has put up averages of 10.2 points and 4.8 assists through 54 games for Boston this season.

Per ESPN: