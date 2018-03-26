Bradley Beal Calls Out Struggling Wizards

by March 26, 2018
182

According to Bradley Beal, if the Wizards don’t quickly get their act together, they’re going to get their “asses kicked in the playoffs.”

Beal called out his team Sunday night following a demoralizing 101-97 loss to the visiting New York Knicks, their third straight L.

Washington is clinging on to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and has dropped eight of its last 12 games.

Per NBC Sports Washington:

“We’re acting like we don’t give a damn, honestly. We thought we could just show up and play because they didn’t have anything to play for. We just thought it was going to be a cake walk and they just smacked us in the mouth,” Beal said.

He went on.

“I’m tired of talking about this s***. It’s just the same thing over and over,” he said. “Until we do it individually and together collectively, we’re going to get our asses kicked in the playoffs. This isn’t even remotely acceptable, how we are playing right now.”

