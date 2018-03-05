Bradley Beal Says He ‘Can’t Half-Ass Carry’ The Wizards

Bradley Beal missed his last 5 shots in the final 2:30 minutes of the Wizards‘ 95-98 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.

After the game, Beal—who played 43 minutes—said he was tired, but that can’t be an excuse:

Bradley Beal and Jodie Meeks on tonight's frustrating finish and moving on to Tuesday #WizPacers pic.twitter.com/NSKquiYGGR — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 5, 2018