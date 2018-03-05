Bradley Beal Says He ‘Can’t Half-Ass Carry’ The Wizards

Bradley Beal missed his last 5 shots in the final 2:30 minutes of the Wizards‘ 95-98 loss to the Pacers on Sunday.
After the game, Beal—who played 43 minutes—said he was tired, but that can’t be an excuse:
Bradley Beal and Jodie Meeks on tonight's frustrating finish and moving on to Tuesday #WizPacers pic.twitter.com/NSKquiYGGR
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 5, 2018
“It’s no excuse, man. I got to hit them shots. It’s just plain and simple. I was tired but you can’t half-ass carry a team.” […]
“Every player wants to play. There’s guys who wish they can play and don’t play, so I can’t sit here and say that I’m tired.
“If I’m on the floor, I got to produce, and it’s just plain and simple. John’s out. That’s reality. And I have to step up more. The team does.”