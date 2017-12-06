With John Wall sidelined due to a knee injury, Bradley Beal has had to become the main guy for the Wizards. On Tuesday night in Portland, he took that responsibility to another level, scoring a career-high 51 points to lead Washington past the Trail Blazers, 106-92.

The Wizards are now 3-3 since Wall got hurt. If Beal hadn’t stepped up, it would be much worse. Breaking his previous career-best of 42 (which came against the Suns last November), the Florida product was unstoppable at the Moda Center. It’s rare in today’s Association to see one player account for basically half of his entire team’s offensive production.

Beal needed just 37 shots to get his points, and made five 3s. With improved finishing skills at the rim and more of a focus to attack the paint, Beal can now hurt opposing teams from almost anywhere on the floor. He isn’t the one-dimensional sharpshooter from his first few seasons. Portland found that out the hard way.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images