Bradley Beal is home watching the NBA Playoffs, but seems to think Cleveland had something to worry about had they met Washington in the postseason.
Beal says the Cavs “didn’t want to see” the Wizards.
The 23-year-old liked his squad’s chances against the defending champs.
Per CSN Mid-Atlantic:
Losing in the playoffs is tough, especially when you think you could have done some damage in the next round. That’s how Bradley Beal feels about the Wizards losing in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics on Monday night. If they won, they would have met the Cleveland Cavaliers and Beal would have liked their chances.
Here is what Beal said about the Cavs:
“Cleveland didn’t want to see us. I always said that. I felt like that’s the reason they didn’t play us in the second round. They didn’t want to see us in the second round,” he said. “If they were going to go down, they were going to go down in the conference finals. They didn’t want to go down in the second round.”
