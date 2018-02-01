Bradley Beal Says Raptors Are The Best Team In The East

by Ryne Nelson February 01, 2018

bradley beal raptors

Wizards guard Bradley Beal offered some high praise to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, calling them “the best [team] in the East right now.”

In advance of the Wizards’ matchup with Toronto, Beal said that Toronto has so many threats that Washington “can’t take anybody for granted.”

“It’s a great team. Probably the best in the East right now, playing-wise. They have so many threats on their team that we can’t take anybody for granted.

“Kyle and DeRozan are the key focus, and we got to try to keep them contained. Put some pressure on them.”

RELATED:
Bradley Beal Gets The All-Star Recognition He Deserves

  
  
