Bradley Beal says he has removed the word “miss” from his vocabulary as a way of keeping his confidence high.
His strategy certainly worked during the fourth quarter of Washington’s 109-101 Game 2 victory against the Hawks on Wednesday.
Despite shooting just 6-18 from the field through three quarters, Beal scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth and nailed a dagger three-pointer with 38 seconds left to seal the win.
🔪🔪🔪🔪🔪 pic.twitter.com/9cw1zMrXcm
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 20, 2017
Beal explained his no-miss mentality to the Washington Post:
He claims he doesn’t know what “miss” means. Beal shared this back in January, while in the midst of the worst three-point shooting stretch of his career. On Wednesday, Beal explained why for over a year he has feigned ignorance over the word.
“Something I always tell myself, I don’t know what a miss is. Like, it’s over. A miss is a lady. You just forget about it and you just move on to the next shot,” Beal said. “That’s my way of helping me forget about my last shot, so I just stick with that and just keep it moving.”
RELATED:
Markieff Morris Gave Wizards Players ‘Death Row DC’ Alter Egos
Commentscomments powered by Disqus