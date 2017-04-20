Bradley Beal says he has removed the word “miss” from his vocabulary as a way of keeping his confidence high.

His strategy certainly worked during the fourth quarter of Washington’s 109-101 Game 2 victory against the Hawks on Wednesday.

Despite shooting just 6-18 from the field through three quarters, Beal scored 16 of his 31 points in the fourth and nailed a dagger three-pointer with 38 seconds left to seal the win.

Beal explained his no-miss mentality to the Washington Post:

He claims he doesn’t know what “miss” means. Beal shared this back in January, while in the midst of the worst three-point shooting stretch of his career. On Wednesday, Beal explained why for over a year he has feigned ignorance over the word. “Something I always tell myself, I don’t know what a miss is. Like, it’s over. A miss is a lady. You just forget about it and you just move on to the next shot,” Beal said. “That’s my way of helping me forget about my last shot, so I just stick with that and just keep it moving.”

RELATED:

Markieff Morris Gave Wizards Players ‘Death Row DC’ Alter Egos