Carmelo Anthony was picked by the NBA to replace the injured Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference All-Star team, a decision Bradley Beal finds “weird.”

Beal argues that playing for a winning team and enjoying a career season should’ve earned him a trip to NOLA.

Why was #Wizards guard Bradley Beal not selected as an all-star? "The process of it does not make sense." https://t.co/SNy0R9aa3M — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 16, 2017

Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, unsuccessfully lobbied Adam Silver’s office on behalf of his client.

Per the WaPo: