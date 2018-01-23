Wizards guard Bradley Beal has reportedly been named an All-Star reserve.
According to the Washington Post‘s Candace Buckner, Beal will also compete in the Three-Point Contest.
BREAKING: #Wizards' Bradley Beal makes his first NBA All-Star Game, will also be in three-point contest https://t.co/zLlETgMtfP
— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) January 23, 2018
On Tuesday, Beal, the Washington Wizards shooting guard, learned that he has been selected as a first-time all-star by Eastern Conference head coaches, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Beal, who shoots 36.8 percent from the arc, will also compete in the Three-Point Shootout held during All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles on Feb. 17.
