Bradley Beal: Wizards ‘Highly Miss’ John Wall

Seven weeks after undergoing a debridement in his left knee, John Wall went through a full practice Saturday, and fellow All-Star Bradley Beal says the Washington Wizards missed the energey his teammate provides.

Wall raised the pace and volume in the Wizards’ practice facility.

A dose of John Wall was injected into the #Wizards practice today https://t.co/AL56tIvNB1 — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) March 24, 2018

Head coach Scott Brooks says Wall should be all the way back “in no time.”

