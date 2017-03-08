Brandon Jennings was booted out of Tuesday night’s Wizards-Suns game after logging just 4:42 of playing time—the refs told the backup guard that he had pointed his finger “like a gun” at Jared Dudley.

Not a bad pick from Jason Smith, but Jared Dudley's belly-bump head-butt & for some reason Brandon Jennings' finger-guns. pic.twitter.com/BCjUWynPEN — Kyle Weidie (@Truth_About_It) March 8, 2017

Jennings was backing up teammate Jason Smith after he was butted by Dudley (who was also ejected.)

Once the dust settled, Washington held off Phoenix 131-127.

