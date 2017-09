He won the MVP and averaged a triple-double last season, but Russell Westbrook is still finding ways to improve.

According to Brandon Jennings—who’s hooped against Russ since high school—Westbrook “got better” this summer.

Russ Westbrook got better this summer. I'll tell you that!!!!!!!! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) September 7, 2017

Watch out.

