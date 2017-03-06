Brandon Jennings’ debut in D.C. ended in loss Friday night to the Raptors, but the former Knick was heartened to have joined “a team that actually plays together.”
Brandon Jennings: 'I'm in the same position I was in NY but just a better system for me personally & a team that actually plays together.'
— Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) March 4, 2017
The Wizards’ system is better-suited to his game, says Jennings.
The 27-year-old went scoreless and handed out a pair of assists in just under ten minutes.
Per CSN Mid-Atlantic:
“I’m glad I got this one out of the way. I wish we would have won of course, but I definitely know what I can do now. I have to be aggressive,” he said following the 114-106 loss.
Despite his disappointing debut, Jennings will not be discouraged moving forward. He thinks the Wizards are a good fit for him and he’s excited to be in a playoff race after leaving the lowly Knicks.
“I’m in the same position I was in New York, but just in a better system for me personally and with a team that actually plays together,” he said.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus