Brandon Jennings’ debut in D.C. ended in loss Friday night to the Raptors, but the former Knick was heartened to have joined “a team that actually plays together.”

Brandon Jennings: 'I'm in the same position I was in NY but just a better system for me personally & a team that actually plays together.' — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) March 4, 2017

The Wizards’ system is better-suited to his game, says Jennings.

The 27-year-old went scoreless and handed out a pair of assists in just under ten minutes.

Per CSN Mid-Atlantic: