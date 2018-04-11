Brett Brown: Ben Simmons ‘Stone-Cold Rookie of the Year’

Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown weighed in on the fraught Rookie of the Year race, and Brown says his guy undoubtedly deserves the award.

Ben Simmons is the “stone-cold” ROY, according to Brown.

Simmons gives props to Donovan Mitchell‘s remarkable season, but agrees with his coach’s assessment.

Per Philly.com:

“You’re really searching for unnecessarily things, in my opinion, that might give pause to the decision,” the Sixers coach said Tuesday. “There should be zero pause. As I’ve said — and I’ll say it again — he is the stone-cold rookie of the year. To me, it’s not even close. “That will be for others to decide, but it’s my very strong opinion that. He is the rookie of the year.”

The rookie of the year front-runner has recorded 12 triple-doubles this season, the second most by a rookie in NBA history.

Mitchell averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists heading Utah’s Tuesday night game against the Golden State Warriors.

“If you are looking at scoring, it’s a four-point difference, or whatever the stat is,” Simmons said. “But you also look at how many shots that person takes. That’s a lot more shots.”

    
