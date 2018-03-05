Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

by March 05, 2018
203

Joel Embiid is averaging 3.4 three-point attempts per night, but Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown wants the big fella launching a lot more from behind the arc.

Brown says Embiid, a career 33 percent shooter from three-point land, should be attempting “six to eight threes a game.”

Brown thinks Embiid can help pick up the slack for the Sixers’ guards, who haven’t exactly distinguished themselves with their outside shooting.

Per Philly.com:

“I really want him to shoot six to eight threes a game — and so how does that happen, and he is still an interior presence, a paint-catch guy?” Brown said.

For a 7-foot-2 center, Embiid has a nice shooting touch, but he won’t be confused with the likes of Stephen Curry when shooting threes.

“When you look at our team, I am convinced the three-point line is where the sport is headed and will rear its head during the playoffs,” Brown said. “And our point guards don’t shoot threes.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid on LeBron James: ‘#summer2018goals’

3 days ago
1,202
NBA

LeBron James Denies Looking at Schools in Philadelphia

3 days ago
1,466
NBA

Post Up: Sixers Run Past Cavaliers, De’Aaron Fox Performs in Clutch Time

3 days ago
1,788
NBA

Dwyane Wade Hits Game-Winner While Honoring Parkland Shooting Victim

5 days ago
544
NBA

Joel Embiid Told Giannis To ‘Trust The Process And Come Play For Philly’

2 weeks ago
4,629
NBA

NBA Players Reveal Best Trash Talkers

2 weeks ago
2,968

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

2 hours ago
203

Michael Beasley: Knicks Playing Selfish Ball

3 hours ago
382

Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Animated Short Film

3 hours ago
769
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Post Up: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo Go Off

10 hours ago
715
Tristan Thompso

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

15 hours ago
303