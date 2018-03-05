Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

Joel Embiid is averaging 3.4 three-point attempts per night, but Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown wants the big fella launching a lot more from behind the arc.
Brown says Embiid, a career 33 percent shooter from three-point land, should be attempting “six to eight threes a game.”
Brown thinks Embiid can help pick up the slack for the Sixers’ guards, who haven’t exactly distinguished themselves with their outside shooting.
Per Philly.com:
“I really want him to shoot six to eight threes a game — and so how does that happen, and he is still an interior presence, a paint-catch guy?” Brown said.
For a 7-foot-2 center, Embiid has a nice shooting touch, but he won’t be confused with the likes of Stephen Curry when shooting threes.
“When you look at our team, I am convinced the three-point line is where the sport is headed and will rear its head during the playoffs,” Brown said. “And our point guards don’t shoot threes.”