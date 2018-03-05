Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Should Shoot More Threes

Joel Embiid is averaging 3.4 three-point attempts per night, but Philadelphia Sixers head coach Brett Brown wants the big fella launching a lot more from behind the arc.

Brown says Embiid, a career 33 percent shooter from three-point land, should be attempting “six to eight threes a game.”

#Sixers coach Brett Brown is looking for more threes from Embiid and the teamhttps://t.co/6L72tOVi9i — Marc Narducci (@sjnard) March 3, 2018

Brown thinks Embiid can help pick up the slack for the Sixers’ guards, who haven’t exactly distinguished themselves with their outside shooting.

Per Philly.com: