Bryan Colangelo Says Markelle Fultz’s Range Is ‘Within The Paint’

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo said that Markelle Fultz‘s range is still “within the paint” as Fultz continues to rebuild his shooting mechanics.

Adding to Fultz’s shooting woes, Colangelo added that Fultz hasn’t regained normal “muscle function and coordination” (starting at 10:10):

What’s his range now? Colangelo: “It’s within the paint, basically. Paint shots, perimeter shots is kind of where you draw the line. Anything instinctive going to the hole. Shot creation and what he’s able to do with some of the rise-ups. And it’s nice to see the way it’s coming along the way it is.”

