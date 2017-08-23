The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly made a strong offer for Kyrie Irving before the Cavaliers traded Irving to Boston in a blockbuster deal on Tuesday.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo off the table, Milwaukee made the best offer they could: Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

From John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

For what it’s worth Jon Krawczynski denies the report.

