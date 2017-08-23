The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly made a strong offer for Kyrie Irving before the Cavaliers traded Irving to Boston in a blockbuster deal on Tuesday.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo off the table, Milwaukee made the best offer they could: Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

From John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM:

Suns were never really in on Kyrie but here is a nugget – Milwaukee was close – offered Brogdon, Middleton and a 1st round pick. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 23, 2017

For what it’s worth Jon Krawczynski denies the report.

As I do more background on the Kyrie blockbuster, league sources say Bucks never offered Middleton, Brogdon and a pick as was reported — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 23, 2017

