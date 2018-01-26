Milwaukee police arrested Sterling Brown on Thursday night and used a taser on the Bucks rookie for resisting arrest.

According to a statement, police saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens around 2 a.m.

