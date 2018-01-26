Milwaukee police arrested Sterling Brown on Thursday night and used a taser on the Bucks rookie for resisting arrest.

According to a statement, police saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens around 2 a.m.

From the Journal Sentinel:

Police were doing a business check about 2 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens at the corner of S. 26th St. and W. National Ave. when they saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces.

 

Officers spoke with a 22-year-old man about the situation and, during the incident, a Taser was used and the man was arrested.

 
  

