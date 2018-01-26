Bucks’ Rookie Sterling Brown Tased, Arrested By Milwaukee Police
Milwaukee police arrested Sterling Brown on Thursday night and used a taser on the Bucks rookie for resisting arrest.
According to a statement, police saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces outside a Walgreens around 2 a.m.
#BREAKING Milwaukee police arrested and used a Taser on Bucks player Sterling Brown while they were questioning him about a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces. https://t.co/C6mzVut4G3
— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) January 26, 2018
From the Journal Sentinel:
Police were doing a business check about 2 a.m. Friday at the Walgreens at the corner of S. 26th St. and W. National Ave. when they saw a vehicle parked across two handicap parking spaces.
Officers spoke with a 22-year-old man about the situation and, during the incident, a Taser was used and the man was arrested.