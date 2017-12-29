The Bucks and Thunder gave fans everything they could have wanted on Friday. Russell Westbrook and Malcolm Brogdon each had rim-rattling dunks, Russ scored 40, and the game came down to the final seconds.

Milwaukee ended up winning, 97-95, but it was not without some controversy.

After Westbrook’s game-tying three, the Bucks turned to Giannis Antetokounmpo (who else?) to win the game. He did that, dunking on Russ just before time expired. Take a look:

Giannis POSTERIZES Westbrook FOR THE WIN!! pic.twitter.com/lzFKsc3c7b — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2017

But look closer at the drive. The Greek Freak appeared to step out of bounds, but the whistle never blew and the play was never reviewed. The Bucks appeared to get away with one.