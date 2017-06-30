As the Chicago Bulls head into a full rebuild, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will likely be waived as the team focuses on its young core.

Chicago has been shopping Rondo’s contract ahead of Friday’s decision day on his $13.4 million team option—but to no avail. Per ESPN’s Nick Friedell:

Remains very likely that Rondo will be waived by Bulls later today. Bulls looking to go younger — want to give young PGs plenty of mins. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) June 30, 2017

